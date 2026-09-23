UAE has opportunity to capture greater share of fast-growing global MRO market: Study

DUBAI, 23rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE has an opportunity to capture a greater share of the fast-growing global aircraft maintenance market by strengthening alignment between operators, manufacturers, MRO providers and policymakers, according to a new white paper from Aviation Business Middle East and GE Aerospace.

Entitled Advancing Strategic Alignment Across the UAE MRO Ecosystem, the white paper examines how the country can build on an already substantial base of aviation infrastructure and technical expertise to develop a more integrated and capable maintenance, repair and overhaul ecosystem.

According to Oliver Wyman forecasts cited in the report, global MRO spending is expected to approach US$193 billion by the end of the decade, driven by ageing aircraft fleets, delivery delays, engine durability challenges and constraints on available shop capacity.

While engine maintenance represents a significant part of that opportunity, the white paper takes a broader view of the sector, examining areas including engine services, airframe maintenance, component repair, specialist engineering and the wider aviation aftermarket.

The country already has substantial infrastructure, investment and technical expertise in place, supported by some of the world’s largest airline fleets, established OEM relationships and a growing network of specialist aviation businesses.

Instead, the next phase will depend on how effectively those capabilities can be connected.

The report examines how stronger links between complementary parts of the industry, combined with shared technical standards, supportive policy frameworks and long-term investment, could help the UAE capture more complex and higher-value maintenance work.

Aziz Koleilat, President and CEO for METCIS at GE Aerospace, said the depth of specialist expertise already established in the UAE provides a significant foundation for further growth.

“GE Aerospace has worked alongside the UAE’s aviation industry for decades, and what stands out is the depth of specialist expertise already established,” Koleilat said.

Ajinkya Gurav, Editor at Aviation Business Middle East said, “The UAE's MRO sector is already robust – deep technical expertise, strong OEM relationships and some of the busiest fleets in the world all sit within a few hours of each other. What this white paper shows is that if the industry brings those pieces into closer alignment, it can capture a share of global MRO demand that matches its true potential.”