UAE welcomes U.S. statement on efforts to achieve peace in Sudan

ABU DHABI, 23rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, welcomed the United States’ statement on efforts to achieve peace in Sudan, including its call for an immediate and unconditional humanitarian truce, and a commitment to a comprehensive political dialogue leading to a transition toward a civilian government.

He commended the leadership of U.S. President Donald Trump in preventing Sudan from descending into further extremism, fragmentation, and a worsening humanitarian catastrophe. He reaffirmed the UAE’s continued support for international efforts to end the war in Sudan and its commitment to working alongside partners toward a political solution that ends the suffering of the Sudanese people.

He also commended the efforts of Marco Rubio, U.S. Secretary of State, and Dr. Massad Boulos, U.S. Senior Advisor for Arab and African Affairs, to encourage the parties to cease hostilities and strengthen prospects for reaching a political solution to the crisis in Sudan.

He further called for an expansion of the existing UN arms embargo across the whole territory of Sudan, as a necessary measure to halt hostilities and ensure the protection of civilians.