Saif bin Zayed visits “Education Interface 2026” exhibition

ABU DHABI,23rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, visited the “Education Interface 2026” exhibition, organised by the Education Interface platform at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

H.H. reviewed the key programmes, initiatives and innovative projects presented by educational and academic institutions, which contribute to preparing future generations and enhancing their skills.

H.H.’s visit included a number of pavilions representing educational and academic institutions and other participating entities, where he learned about prominent academic and training programmes and specialisations, as well as the educational and career opportunities they offer in line with future requirements and labour market needs.

He also reviewed a number of projects developed by students from universities, institutes and schools, and listened to explanations about the ideas and solutions that reflect their capabilities and skills.

The 12th edition of the event was held under the theme “Education and Family”, in line with the designation of 2026 as the “Year of the Family”, highlighting the fundamental role of families in supporting their children and helping them make informed decisions about their academic and career paths.

The exhibition attracted wide participation, bringing together 580 universities and educational institutions from the UAE and abroad. This provided students and parents with a direct opportunity to explore academic programmes, future-focused specialisations, scholarships and admission requirements, as well as educational and career pathways aligned with labour market needs.

Over two days, the exhibition discussed a range of topics related to the future of education and the labour market, including future-focused specialisations, skills required for emerging jobs, artificial intelligence, innovation and entrepreneurship. It also highlighted the importance of integration between families, educational institutions and the business sector in guiding and empowering students.

The exhibition also showcased a number of innovative projects reflecting the efforts of educational institutions to support research and development, encourage innovation, and harness modern technology and artificial intelligence to advance the education ecosystem and prepare students for future requirements.