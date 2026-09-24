Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of Ecuador on UNGA81 sidelines

NEW YORK, 24th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Daniel Noboa, President of the Republic of Ecuador, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA81) in New York.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah conveyed to President Noboa the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, as well as their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the Republic of Ecuador and its people.

President Noboa reciprocated the greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and expressed his wishes for continued prosperity and well-being for the UAE and its people.

The meeting discussed bilateral relations and avenues for cooperation and joint action, particularly in the economic, trade, investment and development fields, within the framework of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership between the two countries. Discussions also addressed a number of issues on the agenda of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed affirmed the UAE's keenness to deepen cooperation and partnership with the Republic of Ecuador and friendly Latin American countries, supporting shared development visions and contributing to economic prosperity and well-being for all.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and President Noboa also discussed a number of issues of mutual interest and exchanged views in this regard.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Nature.