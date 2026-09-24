Abdullah bin Zayed meets Vice President of Colombia in New York

NEW YORK, 24th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with José Manuel Restrepo, Vice President of the Republic of Colombia, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA81) in New York.

The meeting explored prospects for cooperation across a number of vital sectors, particularly the economic, trade, investment and development fields, and ways to further boost cooperation within the framework of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership between the two countries.

The meeting also reviewed a number of issues on the agenda of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah praised the continued development of bilateral relations and the partnership with the friendly Republic of Colombia, expressing his aspiration to explore new opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation, achieve mutual benefit for both countries, and promote the prosperity and well-being of their peoples.

Discussions also covered regional and international issues of mutual interest, with views exchanged in this regard.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation.