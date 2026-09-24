Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior officials in New York

NEW YORK, 24th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met separately in New York with a number of foreign ministers participating in the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA81).

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah met with Radosław Sikorski, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland; Anita Orbán, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary; Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation; Melvin Bouva, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and Cooperation of the Republic of Suriname; Víctor Bisonó Haza, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Dominican Republic; Beate Meinl-Reisinger, Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of the Republic of Austria; and Rubén Ramírez Lezcano, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Paraguay.

The meetings addressed a number of topics and issues on the agenda of the United Nations General Assembly, particularly those related to strengthening multilateral action, supporting efforts to achieve international peace and security, and consolidating international cooperation in addressing global challenges.

Discussions also explored ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation and partnerships across various fields, including the economy, trade, investment, food security, advanced technology, culture, education and health, as well as artificial intelligence, renewable energy and climate.

During the meetings, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah reiterated the UAE's keenness to strengthen its international partnerships and support all efforts that foster cooperation and positive, constructive dialogue, contributing to sustainable peace and stability and advancing comprehensive and sustainable development.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and the foreign ministers also exchanged views on current regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest.

The meetings also addressed preparations for the 2026 United Nations Water Conference, which will be co-hosted by the UAE and the Republic of Senegal from 8th to 10th December, and ways to strengthen international cooperation in addressing water challenges.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah also met with Amon Murwira, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of the Republic of Zimbabwe, and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation across various sectors related to the development priorities of both countries.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on political consultations between the two countries. The MoU was signed by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and Amon Murwira, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Zimbabwe.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah also met with Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission. The meeting discussed a number of areas of cooperation, as well as developments in the Middle East and ways to consolidate security and peace at the regional and international levels.

The meetings were attended by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Lana Nusseibeh, Minister of State; Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State; Omran Sharaf, Assistant Foreign Minister for Advanced Science and Technology; and Ambassador Mohamed Abushahab, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations.