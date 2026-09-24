BEEAH launches third edition of Future Leadership Programme

SHARJAH, 24th September, 2026 (WAM) -- BEEAH has launched the third edition of its Future Leadership Programme, welcoming a new cohort of executives to a 10-month intensive learning journey.

The new cohort brings together 22 participants, including nine mid-level executives from within BEEAH and 13 from external entities, with external participants accounting for nearly 60 percent of the cohort. Participants in this year's edition represent industries such as aviation, logistics, technology and innovation, tourism, and finance, fostering cross-sector collaboration and knowledge exchange while bringing diverse perspectives on leadership and decision-making.

Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO and Vice Chairman of BEEAH, said, "At BEEAH, we have always believed that the strength of an organisation lies in the resilience of its leaders. Over the past three years, we have brought this belief to life in our executive development programme, designed to unlock leadership potential and help shape future-ready organisations.

By learning alongside peers from diverse sectors and backgrounds, participants can gain broader perspectives about what it takes to lead with resilience in a rapidly evolving economy. This year's cohort, comprising participants from BEEAH as well as from our partners, will further strengthen a network of executives driving long-term business success and sustainable economic growth in Sharjah and beyond."

Developed in collaboration with Emeritus, the 10-month programme features a rigorous curriculum spanning 10 modules. Participants will build capabilities across critical business and management domains, ranging from strategic execution and financial literacy to design thinking and emerging technologies. For the first time, the programme will complement classroom learning with one-on-one coaching sessions, providing executives with a personalised development experience tailored to their needs and goals.

Through dedicated industry site visits, participants will also gain insights into how leading UAE entities are leveraging technology and digital transformation to create future-ready workplaces, including applications related to artificial intelligence.

Hind Al Huwaidi, Chief Executive Development Officer of BEEAH, said, "The Future Leadership Programme has grown into a platform where high-potential talent can learn, reflect, and apply new skills in a practical setting. This edition is especially meaningful because it blends the learnings of employees from BEEAH and some of the leading organisations in the UAE, creating a more dynamic learning environment shaped by different experiences. Our aim is to help future leaders build the capabilities and networks they need to contribute to their organisations and to the wider UAE economy."

The third cohort of the Future Leadership Programme are set to benefit from a highly blended learning journey. In addition to opportunities for individual growth and in-person learning, the programme offers self-paced online certificate courses accredited by leading global academic institutions.

These include Columbia Business School, MIT Sloan School of Management, and Tuck Executive Education at Dartmouth.

Learnings will culminate in a final capstone project, challenging participants to address real-world organisational obstacles through practical application.