TRENDS to participate in 15th UN Crime Congress

ABU DHABI, 24th September, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Group is participating in the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, hosted by Abu Dhabi from 26th September to 1st October 2026, under the theme, “Accelerating crime prevention, criminal justice and the rule of law: protecting people and planet and achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in the digital age.” The Congress will bring together more than 32 ministers of justice and over 3,000 participants from 97 countries around the world.

In coordination with the Ministry of Justice, TRENDS is leading the Congress’s scientific content team and is also participating with an accompanying knowledge pavilion.

Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al Ali, Chairman of the Board of Directors of TRENDS Group, said that the Group’s participation reflects its commitment to contributing to international dialogue through research and knowledge, and to applying research and scientific foresight to address issues related to crime prevention and justice amid rapid technological transformations.

He noted that the participation provides TRENDS with an opportunity to enrich the Congress’s specialised content and draw on its research expertise.

TRENDS Group is also participating in the exhibition accompanying the Congress through a knowledge pavilion showcasing a selection of its publications, research, studies and initiatives, while highlighting the expertise and diverse fields of work of its five companies.

Rawdha Al-Marzouqi, Director of Exhibitions and Distribution at TRENDS Group, said the pavilion serves as a platform to introduce the Group’s research and knowledge output and publications to participants, experts and researchers from around the world, while opening channels of communication with academic, research and international institutions.

Zayed Al Dhaheri, Director of Distribution at TRENDS’ Exhibitions and Distribution Sector, said the Group’s participation in the exhibition reflects its commitment to strengthening its presence and showcasing its publications and research and knowledge output, while building bridges of communication with researchers and academic and cultural institutions from around the world.

He added that the TRENDS Youth Council will organise a dialogue session on artificial intelligence.