Chinese women entrepreneurs conclude UAE visit, boost economic cooperation

ABU DHABI, 24th September, 2026 (WAM) -- A high-level economic delegation comprising 15 leading women entrepreneurs from the People's Republic of China has concluded its extensive two-week official visit to the United Arab Emirates, jointly organised by the General Women's Union (GWU) and the UAE Embassy in Beijing.

Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the General Women's Union, affirmed that the successful visit by the Chinese women entrepreneurs' delegation reflects the depth of the distinguished strategic partnership between the United Arab Emirates and the friendly People's Republic of China.

Noura Al Suwaidi added that the GWU's commitment to organising this comprehensive tour, under the directives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, embodies the national vision of empowering women and strengthening their leadership and economic presence internationally.

Al Suwaidi explained that the fruitful meetings and field visits across the various emirates established a strong platform for building frameworks for sustainable cooperation and economic partnerships that contribute to supporting development and innovation in the two friendly countries.

The delegation was of notable economic significance, representing companies and business groups with total declared annual revenues of around 4.85 billion yuan. Their activities span industry, hospitality, food and food security, biotechnology, infrastructure, new energy, smart lighting and investment services.

These visits underscore the commitment of both sides to building sustainable strategic partnerships and consolidating women's leadership role in advancing comprehensive economic development between the two friendly countries.