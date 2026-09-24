MoHRE becomes first government entity to earn COPC certification for customer experience

DUBAI, 24th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has received the COPC certification, an accredited standard for Customer Experience (CX) and Customer Service Operations, becoming the first government entity in the UAE to receive it.

This recognition reflects the advanced level of development the Ministry has achieved in its service ecosystem and its commitment to implementing global best practices to enhance customer experience, operational efficiency, and service quality.

COPC is a leading global authority in setting standards for managing and improving customer experience operations and call centres. Its standards are based on a comprehensive ecosystem that includes governance, operational efficiency, service quality, performance management, data-driven decision-making, and continuous improvement.

The accreditation comes in recognition of MoHRE’s longstanding efforts to develop communication channels with customers and enhance the effectiveness of the Call Centre and the Customer Voice system, the latter of which includes over 17 channels for communication between the Ministry and its customers. These efforts support the Ministry’s strategy to use customer feedback as a key input for developing services, while leveraging data in decision-making and performance improvement, in line with the UAE’s broader vision to develop a more efficient, flexible, and proactive government ecosystem.

Hussein Al Alili, Director of the Customer Voice Department at MoHRE, said that this achievement marks a significant addition to the Ministry’s journey in developing the customer experience. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation is committed to complying with the highest international standards in service management, while raising operational efficiency and improving output quality, he affirmed, noting that earning the certification reflects the efficiency of the Ministry’s efforts to advance its customer experience (CX) from gathering feedback to driving actual change and developing distinguished services.

“The Ministry obtaining this accreditation goes beyond the concept of acquiring an international certificate, reflecting its continuous efforts towards efficiency and competitiveness in developing government services and building sustainable capabilities, while also highlighting its readiness to lead the path towards Zero Bureaucracy and proactive government services,” Al Alili added.

“The achievement highlights the UAE’s successful approach to building government services based on data, innovation, and continuous improvement, responding more accurately to customer needs,” he explained. “It reinforces an advanced government model that places the customer at the heart of the service design and development process, and aims to turn operational excellence and innovation into effective tools for achieving real-life value for customers. This is especially true considering the Ministry’s large volume of communication, which exceeded 60 million engagements during the past year.”

The Ministry will continue to develop its Call Centre network and Customer Voice channels, enhancing the use of data and analytics in gauging customers’ needs and assessing service quality, in an effort to turn these results into measurable development initiatives, Al Alili affirmed, adding that this ultimately reinforces commitment to continuous improvement and enhances operational performance and efficiency.

MoHRE’s journey to obtain the accreditation took nearly a year and included training around 40 employees from the teams specialised in communication operations and customer experience on COPC best practices and high-performance management techniques. This, in turn, contributed to ensuring specialised talents are available and able to apply the standard’s requirements and maintain the sustainability of its practices.

Earning the COPC certification marks a significant milestone in the Ministry’s efforts, and paves the way for developing a sustainable system for improvement, enabling specialised work teams to continue measuring performance, listening to customers, analysing data, and employing the results in developing services.