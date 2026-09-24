9th World Federation of the Deaf Youth Camp to take place in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 24th September, 2026 (WAM) -- As the UAE prepares to welcome more than 2,000 participants from around the world for the XX World’s Congress of the World Federation of the Deaf 2027, the event has launched one of its flagship youth initiatives with the official announcement of the 9th World Federation of the Deaf Youth Camp, alongside the unveiling of its official logo.

Deaf youth from across the globe will gather in Al Ain Region, known as the UAE’s Garden City and recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, from 9–15 September 2027 for a week of cultural exchange, leadership development, and international networking.

Organised jointly by the World Federation of the Deaf Youth Section (WFDYS), the UAE Deaf Association, and the Zayed Authority for People of Determination, the camp aligns with the overarching theme of the XX World’s Congress of the World Federation of the Deaf 2027, Sign Languages: Always and Everywhere. The event highlights the vital role of sign languages in connecting communities, strengthening deaf identity, and advancing inclusion worldwide.

Taking place ahead of the opening week of the XX World’s Congress of the World Federation of the Deaf 2027, the camp is one of the most significant international gatherings dedicated to deaf youth aged 18 to 30.

Held once every four years alongside the World’s Congress, the camp provides a platform for emerging leaders to exchange ideas, celebrate cultural diversity, strengthen their sense of identity, and build meaningful relationships that transcend language barriers and national borders.

Beyond the formal programme, participants will enjoy an inspiring experience showcasing Al Ain Region’s vibrant cultural and natural heritage through interactive activities designed to encourage learning, networking, and cross-cultural engagement.

The programme will feature a variety of cultural activities, workshops, discussion sessions, sightseeing tours of key historical landmarks, and opportunities to experience Emirati traditions and hospitality.

Reflecting this immersive experience, the official Youth Camp logo was developed through a participatory design process involving deaf youth.

At its core, the logo emphasises visual communication, reflecting how deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals engage with the world around them. It incorporates some of Al Ain Region’s most iconic natural and cultural landmarks, including Jebel Hafeet, Al Jahili Fort, the city’s oasis landscape, the historic Falaj irrigation system, and the gazelle.

Each element was carefully selected to represent the shared values embodied by both Al Ain Region and the Youth Camp: strength, resilience, cultural pride, sustainability, growth, and connection. By bringing together heritage, nature, and community in a single visual narrative, the logo symbolises the cultural exchange, friendship, leadership, and shared identity that unite deaf youth from around the world.

Commenting on the occasion, Nisrin Al Harmoodi, Advisor at Zayed Authority for People of Determination & Member of the Higher Organising Committee of XX World’s Congress of the World Federation of the Deaf 2027, said, “The 9th World Federation of the Deaf Youth Camp is more than an international gathering; it is a genuine investment in the next generation of Deaf leaders who will help shape the future of our communities worldwide.

Hosting this event in Al Ain Region provides a unique opportunity to demonstrate the UAE’s steadfast commitment to empowerment, inclusion, and the advancement of sign languages. At the same time, the camp offers a safe and supportive environment where Deaf youth from around the world can exchange knowledge, celebrate their identities, and build lasting connections. Through this gathering, we reaffirm our strong belief that empowering young people is fundamental to creating a more inclusive and integrated future for all.”

Echoing this vision, Rashid Al Mansoori, Director of the Deaf Youth Camp in Al Ain Region, said, “What makes the Youth Camp truly special is that it creates a space where deaf young people can be seen, heard, and empowered through their own languages and cultures. We want participants to leave with the confidence to become leaders in their communities, champion greater accessibility, and inspire others to step forward. Our ambition is for the camp to spark collaborations, ideas, and relationships that continue to grow long after the event has concluded.”

The event further reinforces the UAE’s position as a global leader in promoting empowerment, inclusion, and the advancement of deaf communities, while creating new opportunities for deaf youth to actively participate in international dialogue and contribute to shaping the future of sign languages and deaf culture worldwide.

The unveiling of the official logo marks the beginning of an inspiring journey toward the 9th World Federation of the Deaf Youth Camp, inviting deaf youth from across the world to come together in Al Ain Region to connect, learn, lead, and celebrate a gathering rooted in culture, identity, and community spirit.

For more information about the 9th World Federation of the Deaf Youth Camp, please visit: https://wfd2027uae.ae/wfdys-youth-camp-2027/

For more information about the XX World’s Congress of the World Federation of the Deaf 2027, please visit: https://wfd2027uae.ae