UAE Team Emirates-XRG retains CRO Race lead

ZAGREB, Croatia, 24th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sebastián Molano retained the leader’s jersey at the CRO Race after sprinting to third place on Stage 2 in Novalja.

After his victory on the opening day, Molano was again in the mix at the end of the short and fast 114.5km stage from Biograd na Moru to Novalja, with Carl-Frederik Bévort (Uno-X Mobility) taking the victory ahead of Nicolas Gojković (Pogi Team Gusto Ljubljana).

Molano was again well positioned as the sprint opened up, with Molano crossing the line in third to secure another podium and, crucially, retain the red leader’s jersey.

After two days of racing, the Colombian remains at the head of the general classification.