UAE leaders congratulate Transitional President of Guinea-Bissau on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, 24th September, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to General Horta Inta-A, Transitional President of Guinea-Bissau, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to General Horta Inta-A, Transitional President of Guinea-Bissau and Prime Minister Ilidio Vieira Te.