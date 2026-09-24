FNC participates in IPU Parliamentary Meeting on occasion of UN General Assembly 2026

NEW YORK, 24th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Parliamentary Division of the Federal National Council (FNC) to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), headed by Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Division, participated in the IPU Parliamentary Meeting on the occasion of the UN General Assembly 2026, held on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA81) in New York.

In her opening remarks, Dr. Tulia Ackson, President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, said the Pact for the Future, adopted in September 2024, reaffirms the value of multilateral cooperation for peace and development and calls for a deepening of parliamentary engagement in UN processes and in the implementation of UN agreements, to ensure that the voices of the people are reflected in the work of the organisation and its reform process, particularly with regard to the Sustainable Development Goals.

For his part, Dr. Al Nuaimi stressed the importance of strengthening parliamentary participation in the work of the United Nations and including parliamentarians in official national delegations participating in the organisation's meetings, enabling them to contribute directly and effectively to discussions on international issues and multilateral decision-making.

He called on the IPU to take practical steps to encourage governments to include parliamentarians in national delegations and to raise the issue with IPU members during its upcoming meetings. He explained that responsibility for strengthening parliamentary participation does not rest with the United Nations alone, but also requires effective action by national parliaments and the IPU.

Dr. Al Nuaimi noted that the world has undergone fundamental political, economic and demographic transformations since the United Nations Charter was drawn up in 1945, requiring the international system to evolve to strengthen its ability to keep pace with changes, serve humanity, protect shared values and principles, and contribute to building a better future for all.