UAE tops GCC in electric mobility readiness: report

DUBAI, 24th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE has ranked first among GCC markets in electric mobility readiness and 22nd globally with a score of 53, according to Arthur D. Little’s Global Electric Mobility Readiness Index (GEMRIX) 2026.

The report showed that electric vehicles (EVs) accounted for around 9 percent of new vehicle sales in the UAE in 2025, with battery electric vehicles representing approximately 6 to 8 percent and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles about 2.5 percent.

The UAE’s charging infrastructure has expanded to approximately 2,800 charging points, including around 1,250 direct-current charging points and 350 high-power charging units.

The UAE is targeting electric and hybrid vehicles to account for 50 percent of vehicles on its roads by 2050, while Dubai aims for EVs to represent more than 15 percent of its vehicle fleet by 2030.

The report found that the transition towards electric mobility increasingly depends on an integrated ecosystem encompassing infrastructure, policies, incentives, supply chains and energy systems, rather than vehicle technology alone.

GEMRIX 2026 assessed 31 markets across five main dimensions covering macroeconomic factors, the EV market and competition, customer readiness, public charging infrastructure, and total cost of ownership and regulation.

China topped the global index with 106 points, followed by Norway with 103. They were the only two markets to exceed the 100-point threshold, which indicates broad parity in market readiness between EVs and vehicles powered by internal combustion engines. Singapore scored 96 points and the Netherlands 90.

Joseph Salem, Partner and Middle East Lead for the Travel, Transportation and Hospitality practice at Arthur D. Little, said the UAE’s ranking reflects growing momentum in its EV market and a clear direction towards developing an integrated ecosystem to support the sector.

He added that continued investment in charging infrastructure and ambitious long-term sustainable mobility goals highlight the importance of aligning infrastructure, vehicle availability and customer needs to broaden EV adoption.

Alexander Krug, Partner in Arthur D. Little’s Automotive and Manufacturing Goods practice, said the transition to electric mobility would not take place at the same pace or through the same pathway in every market, with those able to build integrated ecosystems positioned to capitalise earlier on emerging opportunities.