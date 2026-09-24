Ajman Department of Finance enhances services to improve customer experience

AJMAN, 24th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ajman Department of Finance, during a Customer Gathering, showcased enhancements to the ‘Financial Enquiries and Consultations’ and ‘User Access Permissions for Systems and Applications’ services.

The gathering also provided a platform to capture customer insights and identify further opportunities to improve service quality and efficiency, supporting the Ajman Government’s drive towards zero bureaucracy.

The two services were selected for their important role in supporting government entities and enabling efficient access to financial and digital services.

Recent enhancements focused on simplifying procedures, streamlining requirements and reducing the number of steps involved, reflecting the Department’s efforts to deliver more flexible and efficient services that respond to customer needs and accelerate transaction completion.

During the gathering, the Department presented the service journeys before and after the enhancements, highlighting key developments and their impact on procedural efficiency and the overall customer experience.

The session also explored future development opportunities and provided customers with a platform to share their experiences, highlight their needs and challenges, and propose ideas for further service enhancement.

Customer feedback gathered during the session will form an important part of the Department’s continuous improvement process.

The Department will analyse the insights and proposals received based on feasibility and anticipated impact, with priority ideas informing clear improvement measures and development plans designed to deliver tangible gains in service quality.

Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director-General of the Ajman Department of Finance, said, “We believe that the most effective government services are built around the customer experience. Guided by this approach, we continuously review and simplify our services and procedures while drawing on customer feedback to identify opportunities for improvement, enhance access to financial and digital services, and elevate the overall experience.”

He added, “The Customer Gathering provides an important platform for direct engagement with customers and a deeper understanding of their needs and aspirations. Their insights support our efforts to advance the principles of zero bureaucracy in government work and deliver more efficient, seamless, and responsive services that meet evolving expectations.”