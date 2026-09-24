Dubai T100 Triathlon attracts over 2,000 athletes from 57 nationalities

DUBAI, 24th September, 2026 (WAM) -- More than 2,000 athletes from 57 nationalities have registered for the third edition of the Dubai T100 Triathlon Weekend, which will take place from 13th to 15th November at Al Mamzar.

Supported by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and Dubai Sports Council, the event will move to Al Mamzar for the first time as the T100 Race to Qatar enters its closing stages.

More than a third of those registered have competed in previous editions. Last year’s event attracted more than 3,000 triathletes and over 15,000 spectators.

For the first time, the amateur programme will feature an Olympic-distance triathlon comprising a 1.5-kilometre swim, 40-kilometre bike ride and 10-kilometre run, alongside relay options for the Olympic and Sprint distances.

The programme also includes the Sprint, comprising a 750-metre swim, 20-kilometre bike ride and 5-kilometre run, and the 100-kilometre race, featuring a 2-kilometre swim, 80-kilometre bike ride and 18-kilometre run.

Sam Renouf, CEO of the Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO), said the strong registration figures reflect growing momentum behind the event, adding that the move to Al Mamzar provides a single venue for the entire race weekend.

He said the addition of the Olympic distance and relay options will broaden participation, while the professional competition will feature leading female triathletes as the T100 Race to Qatar approaches its conclusion.

The professional race in Dubai will be contested exclusively by women this year under the revised T100 competition format. Twenty of the world’s leading female professional triathletes are expected to compete, with the final line-up to be announced in the coming weeks.

The men’s and women’s professional fields will come together for the Qatar T100 Triathlon World Championship Final from 10th to 12th December.

Organisers are also encouraging more Emirati women and girls to participate across the Sprint, Olympic, relay and 100-kilometre events.

The Dubai T100 will form part of the tenth edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge, which runs from 31st October to 29th November under the 30x30 initiative.

Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of Dubai Sports Council, said the Dubai T100 Triathlon Weekend has become an important fixture on Dubai’s sporting calendar, adding that its move to Al Mamzar will showcase another distinctive area of the emirate to international audiences.

He said the event reflects the objectives of Dubai Fitness Challenge by combining world-class competition with opportunities for people of different ages and abilities to participate in sport.

Spectator entry to Al Mamzar will be free throughout the race weekend.