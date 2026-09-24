LODD receives orders for over 330 Hili aircraft

AL AIN, 24th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Rashid Matar Al Manai, CEO of LODD Autonomous, said Al Ain has emerged as a promising living laboratory for developing and testing advanced and future air mobility technologies, supported by Abu Dhabi’s infrastructure and innovation ecosystem.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of a high-level panel on the future of advanced air mobility at Al Ain Future Business Forum, Al Manai said Abu Dhabi’s regulatory framework, digital and ground infrastructure, airspace management and communications capabilities enabled LODD to develop Hili in just 18 months.

He said similar development programmes could typically take five to seven years in other markets, reflecting Abu Dhabi’s readiness and attractive investment environment.

Al Manai said LODD is currently manufacturing additional aircraft and upgrading its technology, with the current operational testing phase expected to conclude within two months and technical testing targeted for completion by the end of 2026.

He added that a commercial trial phase is scheduled to begin in mid-2027, paving the way for advanced air mobility services and wider international deployment once the system has demonstrated its effectiveness in Al Ain.

Al Manai said that since Hili was first unveiled in September 2025, LODD has signed more than 11 agreements with local and international partners covering orders for more than 330 aircraft.

He added that more than 70 percent of these agreements were concluded with entities outside the UAE, reflecting international confidence in both LODD and Abu Dhabi’s advanced technology ecosystem.

Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Abu Dhabi, LODD Autonomous develops next-generation autonomous systems for middle-mile cargo logistics.

Its flagship Hili aircraft is a hybrid vertical take-off and landing unmanned aircraft designed to transport payloads of up to 250 kilograms over distances of around 700 kilometres.

Through a strategy focused on sustainability, scalability and operational efficiency, LODD aims to build an integrated air mobility ecosystem supporting the future of logistics in the UAE and international markets.