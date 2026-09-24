Al Ain issues 2,225 new economic licences in H1 2026: ADDED

AL AIN, 24th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), said Al Ain Region is entering a new phase of economic growth, driven by promising investment opportunities and expanding key sectors.

Speaking on the second day of Al Ain Future Business Forum 2026, Al Mazrouei said the forum reflects an economic transformation already under way in the region.

He said 2,225 new economic licences were issued in Al Ain during the first half of 2026, an increase of 35 percent, reflecting growing investor and entrepreneurial confidence in the region’s business environment.

Construction recorded 698 new licences, up 178 percent, while licences for professional, scientific and technical activities increased 263 percent.

Financial and insurance activities rose 125 percent, information and communications technology increased 83 percent, and new manufacturing licences grew 10 percent.

Al Mazrouei said the figures reflect ADDED’s strategy to build a sustainable, diversified and knowledge-based economy, supported by innovation, advanced technology and investment in human capital.

He reaffirmed the Department’s commitment to working with partners to provide a more flexible and competitive business environment that enables investors and companies to establish, grow and expand into regional and international markets.

Al Mazrouei also called on investors, entrepreneurs, young people and universities to capitalise on Al Ain’s strategic advantages and work together to turn ideas into partnerships and investment projects that create jobs and support sustainable development.