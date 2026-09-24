UAE hosts inaugural edition of 'Young Voices for Justice' Youth Forum in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 24th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The first edition of the “Young Voices for Justice” Youth Forum opened in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, bringing together 62 young people from around the world to develop ideas and practical solutions related to crime prevention and criminal justice.

The two-day forum is being held as part of preparations for the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice – Abu Dhabi 2026.

Participants include 31 young men and women representing Youth Councils across the UAE, in cooperation with the Federal Youth Authority.

The forum reflects the UAE’s efforts to empower young people as active partners in developing solutions and shaping policies, while providing Emirati youth with an international platform to share their experiences and perspectives.

The UN Congress will take place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from 26th September to 1st October.

Abdulrahman Murad Al Blooshi, Assistant Under-Secretary for the International Cooperation and Legal Affairs Sector at the Ministry of Justice and General Coordinator of the Congress, said engaging young people in global dialogue on justice reflects the UAE leadership’s vision of youth as active contributors to their countries and communities.

He said that, for the first time in the history of the UN Crime Congress, youth voices will be reflected in the Abu Dhabi Declaration, bringing their ideas into the international dialogue on crime prevention and criminal justice.

Al Blooshi added that the participation of 31 members of UAE Youth Councils demonstrates the country’s approach to treating young people as partners in developing solutions and shaping the future rather than simply recipients of policies and programmes.

Khalid Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director of the Federal Youth Authority, said the participation of UAE Youth Council members reflects the leadership’s confidence in young people’s ability to address global challenges through knowledge, innovation and social responsibility.

He added that the forum provides Emirati participants with an opportunity to exchange experiences with their international peers and bring global knowledge and practices back to the UAE’s youth ecosystem.

During the first day, participants used design-thinking methods to identify challenges affecting young people and develop ideas that could be transformed into practical solutions.

On Friday, groups will test and refine their proposals before presenting them in a project-pitch session and working on a Joint Youth Statement that consolidates the priorities and recommendations emerging from the forum.

The forum forms part of Generation Justice (GenJust), an initiative launched by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in 2024 to strengthen youth participation in preparations for and follow-up to the 15th UN Crime Congress.

Discussions build on the “Generation Justice: Global Blueprint for Action”, developed through regional youth consultations in 2025 and covering issues including crime prevention, access to justice, digital safety, gender-responsive justice, human rights education and the responsible use of emerging technologies.

The forum’s recommendations and outcomes will be formally presented during the opening of the Congress.

GenJust will also participate throughout the Congress through a dedicated youth exhibition platform and Youth Lab sessions on 26th and 27th September, addressing issues including artificial intelligence and misinformation, climate change and crime, digital trust, crime prevention and health, and community approaches to preventing forced marriage and related crimes.