Meraas awards nearly AED1 billion contract for Nad Al Sheba Gardens Phase 7

DUBAI, 24th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Meraas, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has awarded a contract valued at nearly AED1 billion to GCC Contracting for the construction of 272 new villas and townhouses in Phase 7 of Nad Al Sheba Gardens.

The contract covers 130 villas with four to seven bedrooms and 142 three-bedroom townhouses, alongside pool houses, essential utilities and related infrastructure works.

Construction has commenced, with completion expected in the second quarter of 2028.

Khalid Al Malik, CEO of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said the expansion reflects growing confidence in Dubai’s real estate market and reinforces the city’s position as a leading global destination to live, work and invest.

He added that Meraas remains committed to delivering modern homes that combine accessibility with sustainable value for residents and investors.

Bipin Chandran, CEO of GCC Contracting, said the company is committed to delivering Phase 7 to high international standards through technical expertise, precision and attention to detail.

He added that the partnership reflects a shared focus on excellence, reliability and long-term value creation.

Nad Al Sheba Gardens features a range of community amenities, including walking, running and cycling tracks, children’s play areas, multi-sport facilities, swimming pools and yoga spaces.

Nad Al Sheba Gardens Mall also provides residents with access to retail and dining options.