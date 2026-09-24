SEWA announces completion of 220/132 kV electricity transmission projects worth AED341.493 million

SHARJAH, 24th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) has announced the completion of two 220/132 kV electricity transmission projects at a cost exceeding AED 341.493 million.

This comes as part of its strategic plan to develop the power network and meet growing energy demand driven by the emirate’s rapid urban and industrial expansion.

SEWA also affirmed that work is continuing on 13 major projects scheduled for completion in the upcoming period, with a total cost exceeding AED 725.292 million. The projects aim to enhance the efficiency and stability of the electricity network in line with the highest international standards.

Strengthening Sharjah’s power network

Hamad Al Tunaiji, Director of the Power Transmission Department at SEWA, explained that the projects are being implemented in accordance with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and with the continuous follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah .

The projects also form part of SEWA’s ongoing efforts and strategy, implemented under the supervision and follow-up of Saeed Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chairman of SEWA, and Abdullah Abdulrahman Al Shamsi, Director-General of SEWA, to develop power transmission and distribution networks across Sharjah.

These efforts aim to supply new residential, investment and industrial areas with highly reliable electricity services, reduce pressure on existing substations and ensure the efficient continuity of power supply.

Al Tunaiji said the new projects are being designed and implemented using the latest technologies and control systems to ensure rapid response and enhance safety and security standards.

He added that work teams are operating according to specific schedules to complete the projects currently under implementation and connect them to the main grid.

The projects reflect SEWA’s continued commitment to investing in energy infrastructure and supporting Sharjah’s sustainable development.

Two projects completed

Abdullah Al Kous, Deputy Director of the Power Transmission Department at SEWA, stated that the completed projects include the Airport Project, which involved laying 132 kV underground cables to connect seven main substations over a total distance of 71.7 kilometres at a cost of AED 235 million.

SEWA also completed a project to upgrade 220 kV overhead transmission lines at a cost of AED 106.493 million.

Al Kous said key projects currently under implementation include the 220 kV Al Shanouf substation, valued at AED 218.143 million; the 132 kV Al Ghubaiba substation, costing AED 230.840 million; and the 132 kV Al Nahda substation, valued at AED 203.698 million.

The projects also include the Al Shanouf project to reroute 13.4 kilometres of overhead transmission lines at a cost of AED 72.610 million.

Work is also continuing on nine other projects included in the approved plan, with activities at various stages of design, implementation and completion according to established schedules.

The projects are expected to enhance the readiness and efficiency of Sharjah’s power transmission network and enable it to meet the future energy requirements of different areas across the emirate.