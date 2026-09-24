Dubai Municipality, Dubai Future Foundation to host first Future of Construction Legathon

DUBAI, 24th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality has organised the first “Future of Construction Legathon” at Emirates Towers, bringing together government entities, industry stakeholders, innovators and specialists to address regulatory and legislative challenges associated with the adoption of emerging construction technologies in Dubai.

The event created a collaborative environment for participants to examine specific regulatory challenges and develop practical solutions that support innovation while maintaining effective governance and compliance.

It has focus on strengthening integration between government entities and the private sector, broadening participation in shaping future building regulations and licensing requirements, and identifying approaches that enable regulation to respond more effectively to technological change.

The Future of Construction Legathon forms part of Dubai Municipality’s efforts to enhance the effectiveness of compliance and governance and support the continued development of an agile and future-ready construction sector.

The event also included the signing of a cooperation agreement between Dubai Municipality and Dubai Future Foundation to establish a framework for collaboration in the building and construction sector, to accelerate innovation through regulatory experimentation under Sandbox Dubai.

Under the agreement, both entities will initially cooperate within the Smart Built Environment sandbox group, with the potential to expand into other mutually agreed areas in the future. The cooperation will enable regulatory and innovation experiments, knowledge exchange and the testing of new approaches within Dubai’s construction sector.

The two entities will jointly contribute to the design and implementation of experimental use cases, including the definition of objectives, success indicators and evaluation criteria.

Dubai Municipality will coordinate relevant technical departments and establish the requirements and controls needed to assess construction technologies and pilot projects, while Dubai Future Foundation will support overall coordination and documentation through the Sandbox Dubai platform.

Evidence and lessons generated through the experiments will be analysed to inform future policy recommendations and regulatory frameworks. Where solutions are successfully validated, both entities will also assess opportunities for broader adoption or replication within Dubai.

Maryam Al Muhairi, CEO of the Buildings Regulation and Permits Agency at Dubai Municipality, said, “The Future of Construction Legathon reflects our approach to developing a regulatory environment that evolves alongside the technologies shaping the future of the construction sector. The objective is to create clearer pathways through which new ideas and technologies can be examined, tested and evaluated while maintaining strong standards of governance and compliance.”

She added, “Through the Legathon and our cooperation with Dubai Future Foundation, we are bringing regulatory, technical and industry expertise together around real challenges and creating a stronger evidence base for future decision-making. This will help us develop more agile regulatory approaches that enable innovation and support a more efficient and future-ready construction ecosystem in Dubai.”

Khalifa Al Qama, Chief of Research, Development and Innovation at Dubai Future Foundation, said, “The future of construction will shape the future of our cities, economies and communities. As Dubai continues to grow, our regulatory frameworks must evolve with the same ambition and agility, creating the conditions for new ideas to move from possibility to real-world impact.”

He added, “This partnership reflects Dubai’s proactive approach to anticipating change and shaping it through collaboration. By bringing government and industry together, we are building a model that enables innovation, strengthens future readiness and supports Dubai’s position as a global testbed for the technologies that will define tomorrow’s cities.”

The cooperation will also support engagement with innovators, start-ups, scale-ups and local and international technology providers.

Both entities will work to provide channels through which new technologies, products and business models can be demonstrated, tested and assessed while connecting innovators with relevant government and industry stakeholders.

It will further include workshops, training programmes and knowledge-sharing initiatives to strengthen institutional capabilities in the regulation and adoption of innovative construction technologies and relevant market practices.

The initiative supports Dubai Municipality’s wider efforts to develop a construction ecosystem that combines effective regulation with innovation, sustainability and future readiness.