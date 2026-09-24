Ajman Port and Customs earns ISO innovation certification

AJMAN, 24th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman Port and Customs Department has received ISO 56001:2024 certification for its innovation management system from Global Business Bureau Certification (GBBC), reinforcing its commitment to international best practices in innovation and institutional excellence.

The certification supports the Department’s efforts to enhance services, improve operational efficiency and foster a culture of creativity and innovation.

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director General of Ajman Port and Customs Department, said the certification marks an important milestone in establishing an integrated innovation management system.

He said innovation has become a key pillar in developing government work and anticipating future needs.

Al Nuaimi added that the Department continues to invest in innovative ideas and practices while providing an institutional environment that encourages creativity and supports the delivery of high-quality services that meet customer needs and keep pace with future aspirations.