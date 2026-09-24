Saeed Al Hajeri, Moderna Chairman discuss investment, cooperation opportunities in advanced pharmaceuticals

NEW YORK, 24th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE), held a meeting with Dr. Noubar Afeyan - Founder & CEO, Flagship Pioneering, Co-founder & Chairman, Moderna, one of the world’s leading companies in biotechnology and the development of medicines and vaccines, to discuss investment and cooperation opportunities in advanced pharmaceutical industries.

The meeting builds on the strategic partnership between the UAE and the United States, and aims to expand cooperation with the private sector and global companies in priority sectors.

It touched on research and development, and ways to exchange expertise and knowledge, as well as efforts to strengthen pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities in the UAE and support research and clinical trials, helping to expand the country’s base of high-value scientific and industrial activities.

The two sides also explored opportunities to build partnerships that combine Moderna’s scientific and technological capabilities with the competitive advantages offered by the UAE’s business environment, while attracting high-value investments that support the growth of the pharmaceutical sector and contribute to the development of advanced therapeutic solutions.

Al Hajeri stressed that the UAE offers an integrated environment that enables global pharmaceutical companies to grow and expand their operations, supported by advanced infrastructure, enabling regulatory frameworks and investment incentives.

These advantages, he noted, further strengthen the country’s attractiveness to knowledge-based and technology-driven projects.

Al Hajeri said developing national capabilities is a key priority for advancing the UAE’s pharmaceutical sector, stressing that international partnerships can help build sustainable expertise, expand the pool of Emirati talent and strengthen the country’s position in pharmaceuticals and life sciences.