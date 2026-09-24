Zayed University, SPARX Industries launch strategic collaboration to expand student opportunities in applied research

DUBAI, 24th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Zayed University and SPARX Industries have announced a strategic collaboration that will give students the opportunity to participate in applied research projects and benefit from specialised academic and technical expertise to explore scientific solutions that address the needs of key sectors.

The collaboration brings together Zayed University’s academic and research capabilities with SPARX Industries’ expertise in developing and manufacturing advanced materials and nanotechnology. Both organisations will jointly identify suitable projects and guide participating students, with SPARX Industries providing access to specialist materials and technical expertise.

The projects will focus on the potential use of nanomaterials in agricultural, pharmaceutical, chemical and environmental applications. Students will gain direct experience of designing and conducting research, analysing their findings and assessing whether potential applications could be developed for practical and commercial use.

Prof. Kevin Hall, President and CEO of Zayed University, said, “The value of a university education increasingly lies in a student’s ability to work across disciplines and engage with questions whose answers are still being developed. This collaboration forms part of Zayed University’s wider approach to connecting academic learning with specialised expertise and new areas of enquiry. It will help us prepare graduates who can contribute meaningfully as the demands placed on science and industry continue to evolve.”

Riad Arbeed, Founder of SPARX Industries, said, “SPARX Industries, with its technological achievements in the field of nanotechnology, and Zayed University, with its leadership in the academic world, are confident that together we can deliver unprecedented results. What makes this collaboration particularly exciting is that it creates a free space for students—ambitious, enthusiastic, and visionary students—to excel, innovate, and develop solutions on their own, under the guidance and supervision of their academic supervisors. This direction also aligns with the UAE's sustainability vision and milestones for 2030 and 2050.”

The collaboration forms part of Zayed University’s efforts to deepen its engagement with specialised research organisations and make applied research a more prominent part of the student experience. It will help students prepare for their future fields of work while expanding their ability to contribute to the UAE’s science and innovation ecosystem.