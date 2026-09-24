Sharjah Art Foundation announces autumn 2026 learning programme

SHARJAH, 24th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Art Foundation has announced its autumn 2026 learning programme, which runs from September to November across its art centres in Al Hamriyah, Al Dhaid, Al Madam, Khorfakkan, Kalba and Dibba Al Hisn.

The programme offers participants of different ages, abilities and backgrounds opportunities to develop their creativity through workshops and courses in drawing, painting, ceramics, textiles, photography, sound art, storytelling and other artistic practices.

Led by specialised artists and practitioners, several activities draw inspiration from the Foundation’s exhibitions and events, while others respond to the environments, histories and communities surrounding each art centre.

Workshops inspired by “Laila Majid and Inaam Zafar: Body Quotidian” encourage younger participants to explore visual narratives, while sessions linked to “Vantage Point 13” introduce participants to photography, image-making and different ways of interpreting the visual world.

Community-focused activities include “Seed Season” in Al Dhaid, which brings together home growers and gardening enthusiasts to exchange knowledge about germination and plant care.

In Al Hamriyah, “Stories and Tools from the Sea” introduces children to traditional fishing practices through interaction with members of the local community before participants create artworks inspired by traditional fishing equipment.

“Textiles from Al Madam” explores local textile and craft traditions, while “Coastal Archives” in Dibba Al Hisn invites participants to document stories, customs and practices passed down through generations using drawing and writing.

The programme also includes longer courses in ceramics, textiles, screenprinting, drawing and mixed media.

In Al Dhaid, a two-session course introduces participants to pottery-wheel techniques, including preparing and centring clay, forming basic shapes and preparing finished pieces for firing and glazing.

Activities cater to age groups ranging from children and families to teenagers and adults, with most sessions conducted in Arabic and English.

Most activities are free, with materials provided, while participants can request additional accessibility support when registering.