Al Jalila Foundation, Sage Clinics empower parents, caregivers of People of Determination through parent training programme

DUBAI, 24th September, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of the Ta'alouf programme, Al Jalila Foundation, in collaboration with Sage Clinics, organised a training programme titled “Understanding and Supporting Neurodivergence,” with the participation of 275 parents of People of Determination and caregivers from across the UAE. The programme aims to empower participants with the knowledge and tools to better understand and support the needs of People of Determination.

The programme comprised six sessions delivered by a team of specialists from Sage Clinics, covering a range of topics related to child development, understanding neurodiversity, managing different behaviors, and developing social communication skills. It attracted families of 50 nationalities, reflecting the diversity of participants and the broad reach of the initiative.

Al Jalila Foundation, which plays a vital role in enabling Dubai Health's vision to advance health for humanity through the integration of Care, Learning, Discovery, and Giving, continues its collaboration with Sage Clinics under the Ta'alouf programme, with additional initiatives aimed at expanding the programme's reach and connecting with more families across the UAE.

Nada Alhajeri, Manager Community Engagement at Al Jalila Foundation, said: “Through the Ta’alouf programme, we support parents and caregivers of People of Determination by giving them the knowledge and practical skills they need to support their children’s development and wellbeing. The strong response to the programme shows us how important this support is to families and why we need to continue providing programs that respond to their needs. Our collaboration with Sage Clinics will help us reach more families and ensure they have access to the right expertise and support”.

Dr. Mahmoud Al Ali, Managing Partner at Sage Clinics, said, "Parents play an essential role in their children's growth and development, and small changes in communication styles and responding to a child's needs can create a lasting impact. Our goal with this programme is to equip families with practical, clinically informed strategies that can be applied in daily life. Through our collaboration with Al Jalila Foundation, we are working to expand access to specialized support and empower parents with the knowledge and tools to support their children."

Al Jalila Foundation launched the Ta'alouf programme in 2013 to support People of Determination and their families. Delivered free of charge in both Arabic and English, the programme offers training, sessions, events, and community initiatives that equip parents, educators, and caregivers with the skills to foster positive behavior in children.