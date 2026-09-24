Abu Dhabi Finance Week 2026 expands programme with 10 new platforms

ABU DHABI, 24th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) will host the fifth edition of Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW) from 7th to 10th December, with an expanded programme featuring 75 events across eight stages.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, ADFW 2026 will take place under the theme “The Capital Community, Powered by Partnerships”.

More than 300 global financial leaders representing institutions managing assets exceeding US$61 trillion have already confirmed their participation, approaching the record of more than $62 trillion in assets represented at the 2025 edition.

The programme expands from 68 events held in 2025 to 75 this year and introduces 10 new events and platforms.

These include the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Summit, the AIMA Global Hedge Fund Leadership Platform and the Health Finance and Innovation Forum in cooperation with the Atlantic Council.

Other additions include the CNBC AI Capital Stack Summit, the Next Three Billion Summit with Semafor, Treasury Leadership Forum, US-UAE Trade Corridor Forum, Hub71 Growth Stage and New Energy Finance with XRG.

Sessions will also address artificial intelligence and financial markets, stablecoins, tokenisation, energy and changes in the geopolitical investment landscape.

ADFW will strengthen links between international markets through dedicated forums and dialogues focused on China, the Republic of Korea, the European Union and the United States, supporting cross-border investment and business partnerships.

The Arab Monetary Fund will convene its Regional FinTech Working Group during the event, while collaborations with UBS, Standard Chartered, Hanwha Finance, Binance and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office will cover investment, wealth management, AI and international markets.

The Global Financial Regulators Summit will also expand, with regulators from more than 50 countries expected to discuss tokenisation, regulatory innovation and developments in global financial frameworks.

Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADGM, said Abu Dhabi’s development as a global centre for capital is being reinforced by the expanding scale and ambition of ADFW.

He added that the event’s strength lies not only in its scale but in the partnerships it creates by bringing investors, financial institutions, policymakers, innovators and entrepreneurs together to build relationships and identify new opportunities.

Across four thematic days, ADFW will examine major forces influencing capital allocation and economic growth in 2027 and beyond.

The first day will focus on Abu Dhabi’s “Falcon Economy”, global markets and macroeconomic trends; the second on asset management, private markets and wealth; the third on AI, fintech, digital assets and financial innovation; and the fourth on sustainable finance and long-term economic and societal resilience.