Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque tops UAE attractions in Tripadvisor 2026 awards

ABU DHABI, 24th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi has ranked first in the “Top Attractions” category in the UAE in Tripadvisor’s 2026 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best.

The Dubai-to-Abu Dhabi experience, which includes Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Qasr Al Watan and Etihad Towers, also ranked first in the “Top Experiences” category across the Middle East.

The achievement reflects the appeal of the UAE’s tourism and cultural destinations and the diverse experiences they offer visitors.

It also reinforces Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque’s position as a global cultural destination, combining Islamic architectural masterpieces with cultural and educational content that introduces visitors to Emirati culture and the values of tolerance and coexistence.

The latest recognition builds on the mosque’s strong performance in Tripadvisor rankings in previous years. The awards are based on reviews and opinions submitted by travellers over a 12-month period.

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre provides an integrated cultural, educational and leisure experience designed to enrich and extend visitors’ time at the destination.

Its facilities include the “Dome of Peace”, which houses exhibition spaces, a theatre and Al Jami’ Library, alongside the “Light & Peace Museum” and the immersive “Diya – A Universe of Light” experience.

Souq Al Jami’ also offers shops, restaurants and recreational facilities for different age groups, while the mosque’s jogging track attracts members of the community from diverse backgrounds.

These facilities complement the mosque’s religious and cultural programmes, exhibitions and initiatives, further enriching the visitor experience and strengthening its standing as a global cultural destination.