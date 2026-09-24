Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 launches Winter Clothing initiative for one million beneficiaries in Gaza

GAZA, 24th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 has launched the “Winter Clothing” initiative, targeting one million beneficiaries in the Gaza Strip as part of the UAE’s continued humanitarian efforts to support Palestinian families and provide essential winter supplies.

The Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation contributed 5,000 winter kits aboard the initiative’s first aircraft, containing 50,000 jackets, winter essentials and blankets to help provide warmth and protection for Palestinian families.

Abdulaziz Al Zaidi, Director of Community Services at the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, said the shipment, dispatched in cooperation with Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, responds to the needs of Palestinian families ahead of winter.

He said the initiative reflects the humanitarian values established by the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and demonstrates the integration of national humanitarian efforts to deliver essential aid to Gaza.

Hammoud Al Afari, Director of UAE Relief Operations, said the “Winter Clothing” initiative is launched annually in response to the needs of people in Gaza and aims to support one million beneficiaries this year.

He said the Foundation’s contribution to the initiative’s first aircraft reflects the combined efforts of UAE humanitarian organisations to support Palestinian families and help protect them during winter.

The initiative forms part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, launched under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, continuing the UAE’s longstanding approach of supporting the Palestinian people and alleviating their suffering.