RAKEZ recognises companies for excellence in health, safety, sustainability

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 24th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) recognised companies within its business community for their achievements and commitment to high standards of health, safety and environmental practices through its HS&E Excellence Awards and Nujoom Al Salama Programme.

The recognition highlighted businesses that have demonstrated strong performance in workplace safety, environmental responsibility, compliance and the continued improvement of HS&E practices across their operations.

As part of the HS&E Excellence Awards, Vesuvius Ras Al Khaimah was recognised for completing one million safe working hours by World Refractories Association, while Ni Met Recycling was honoured for receiving a Gold Medal in the EcoVadis Sustainability Rating based on its environmental, social, and ethical performance across its operations and supply chain.

RAKEZ also recognised four companies under its Nujoom Al Salama Programme, which evaluates and rewards businesses for excellence in HS&E practices. Elegant Industries and Peikko Gulf each received a four-star rating, while Sobha Modular Industries and AG Metal Industries achieved the programme’s highest five-star rating.

Under Nujoom Al Salama, businesses are rated from three to five stars based on their adherence to safety regulations, proactive measures and incident records. The programme is designed to encourage continuous improvements in safety and compliance across industrial, land and warehouse facilities.

Congratulating the awardees, RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “Strong businesses are built on environments where people can work safely and where responsible practices are embedded into everyday operations. The achievements of these companies demonstrate what can be accomplished when health, safety and environmental responsibility become an integral part of how a business operates. Through initiatives such as these, we want to recognise good practices while encouraging our wider business community to continuously raise standards across their facilities.”

Through its HS&E recognition initiatives, RAKEZ continues to promote a culture of safety, sustainability and responsible business practices across its growing business community.