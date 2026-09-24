Ajman Chamber discusses cooperation opportunities, economic partnerships with Chinese women entrepreneurs

AJMAN, 24th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman Chamber and the Ajman Business Women Council (AJBWC) welcomed a high-level Chinese delegation comprising 15 prominent businesswomen from the People's Republic of China.

This comes as part of the Chinese delegation's visit programme to the UAE, organised by the General Women's Union in cooperation with the UAE Embassy in China, to explore prospects for cooperation, partnerships, expertise exchange, and investment development between the business communities of both countries.

The Ajman Department of Economic Development and the Ajman Department of Port and Customs participated in the forum to promote investment opportunities.

The event was held at the Fairmont Ajman Hotel in the presence of Aisha Khalfan bin Badr Al Nuaimi, Vice Chairwoman of the AJBWC; board members; Abdullah Abdulmohsen Al Nuaimi, Director of the Government Communication Department at the Ajman Chamber; several government officials; and a select group of prominent women entrepreneurs in the emirate.

The forum commenced with an opening speech by Dr. Noura Sultan Al Marzouqi, Board Member of the AJBWC.

She emphasised the importance of the forum in providing a direct platform to exchange expertise and build new partnerships between women entrepreneurs in the UAE and China.

She commended the contributions of Emirati women across various sectors, ranging from trade and industry to technology, innovation, and sustainable projects, reflecting the diversity of their roles and their active presence in the economic development process.

She explained that the AJBWC comprises over 1,200 businesswomen and female entrepreneurs. The Council supports the growth of their businesses through training tools and partnership building.

These partnerships have reached more than 40 active partners from both government and private entities. This has contributed to a 40% growth in women-owned businesses in Ajman over the past three years.

The meeting featured an address by Counselor Amna Al Hammadi, Deputy Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the People's Republic of China and Chairwoman of the UAE-China Businesswomen Council.

She provided an overview of the Chinese delegation and its areas of interest, highlighting the delegation's commitment to fostering networking and communication opportunities with the business community in Ajman.

Fatima Yaqoob Al Awadhi, Head of the Investment Attraction Department at the Ajman Chamber, provided an overview of the investment opportunities in Ajman, its economic fundamentals, and its strategic geographical location.

She also highlighted the key sectors contributing to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), including industry, trade, real estate, building and construction, and tourism.