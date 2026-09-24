EFG Hermes launches fully digital onboarding for DFM investors

DUBAI, 24th September, 2026 (WAM) -- EFG Hermes UAE LLC (EFG Hermes), a regulated financial entity by the Capital Market Authority (CMA) in the United Arab Emirates, an EFG Holding company and the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa, announced today that it has launched digital onboarding with the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), through its online trading and investing app, EFG Hermes ONE, enabling investors to obtain a DFM investor number (NIN) and open a trading account digitally, directly from their mobile phones.

Integrated into EFG Hermes ONE, the new capability offers a fully digital, end-to-end account opening process that requires no paperwork or branch visits.

By removing practical onboarding friction, the initiative lowers barriers to entry, broadens regional reach into DFM-listed securities, and ensures investors are market-ready.

The launch marks a new chapter in EFG Hermes’ long-standing presence in the UAE, supporting DFM's digital transformation agenda and expanding access to Dubai's capital markets.

The service launches amidst strong momentum in DFM’s market activity; during H1 2026, DFM onboarded 42,864 new investors, 71.4% of whom were foreign nationals.

Total traded value on DFM reached AED119.5 billion in H1 2026—a 40.4% year-on-year increase—with average daily traded value rising 45.1% to AED1.004 billion.

Foreign investors accounted for 51% of total traded value, institutional investors represented 71.2%, and total market capitalisation stood at AED981.6 billion at the end of June 2026.

Khalifa Rabba, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Financial Market, said, "The launch of digital onboarding with EFG Hermes reflects the continued evolution of DFM's digital infrastructure and the growing role of regulated platforms in expanding access to Dubai's capital markets. Enabling investors to obtain a DFM investor number and begin trading digitally shortens the path from decision to participation, broadening market participation, enhancing investor accessibility, and reinforcing UAE’s position as a leading capital markets hub."

Afra Al Suwaidi, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Central Securities Depository (CSD), said, “We welcome EFG Hermes' launch of digital onboarding with DFM, making the investor journey seamless and providing easy access to Dubai's market. With 42,864 new investors joining the exchange in the first half of 2026 alone, making that first step effortless is where access begins. It underscores our commitment to enhancing investment accessibility and efficiency in the region and aligns fully with Dubai CSD's role in making transactions seamless while keeping investors protected."

Alaa Moustafa, Managing Director of Individual Retail Sales at EFG Hermes, commented, “We are pleased to further bolster our long-standing partnership with the DFM through the launch of digital onboarding through EFG Hermes ONE. During the first half of 2026, EFG Hermes delivered a #1 ranking on the DFM with a 48.52% market share, alongside a #1 ranking on Nasdaq Dubai with 65.69%, a powerful endorsement of the trust our clients place in EFG Hermes and the strength of the platform we have built across the region. This achievement is the direct result of years of continuous investment in talent, technology, execution quality, and deep client relationships throughout the country.”

Hatem Mohab, Co-Head of Digital Retail Trading Platform at EFG Hermes, said, "Digital Onboarding marks a new chapter in EFG Hermes' long-standing legacy in the UAE — a market where we've built years of trust and leadership. This launch reflects our broader digitalisation strategy: a continued investment in modernising the investor experience across our markets. By making it faster and simpler to start investing through EFG Hermes ONE, we're helping lower the barrier to entry for new investors and deepen participation in UAE capital markets — reinforcing the UAE’s position as a forward-looking, digitally advanced global financial center."

By modernising and simplifying the investor journey, EFG Hermes and DFM are supporting market liquidity, broadening the investor base across the GCC and regional markets, and enabling faster access to UAE capital market opportunities.