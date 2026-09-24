Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center explores hidden world of snow leopards in latest Science Talk

ABU DHABI, 24th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center, the largest dedicated marine research, rescue, rehabilitation and return center in the region, hosted its latest Science Talk, titled Walking with Snow Leopards and Indigenous Peoples of High Asia.

Held in collaboration with the Mohamed Bin Zayed Raptor Conservation Fund, the complimentary session explored snow leopard ecology, human–wildlife relationships, and community-led approaches to conservation and coexistence.

The Science Talk took place in the auditorium at Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center, featuring an engaging presentation by Dr. Charudutt “Charu” Mishra, Executive Director of the International Snow Leopard Trust, Secretary-General of the Ethical Conservation Alliance and co-founder of India’s Nature Conservation Foundation.

The evening opened with remarks from Dr. Munir Virani, Chief Executive Officer of the Mohamed Bin Zayed Raptor Conservation Fund.

Dr. Mishra then shared insights from his extensive field research and conservation experience, highlighting the importance of combining scientific knowledge of species, ecosystems and climate change with empathy, fairness and respect for Indigenous peoples and local communities.

The Science Talk series at Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center has served as a cornerstone of its community engagement efforts, advancing awareness and knowledge-sharing across science, conservation and the natural history of the Arabian region.

Since its launch in 2023, the series has welcomed more than 3,200 guests from across the community.

All Science Talks are recorded and available to watch on the SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi YouTube channel.