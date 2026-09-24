Automechanika Dubai set for 10-12 November with 1,500 exhibitors

DUBAI, 24th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The 23rd edition of Automechanika Dubai will take place from 10th to 12th November at Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC), Expo City Dubai, bringing together more than 1,500 exhibitors from the international automotive aftermarket industry.

Organised by Messe Frankfurt Middle East with support from Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MOEI), the exhibition will be held at DEC for the first time following 22 editions at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The new venue offers direct access to Dubai Metro through Expo 2020 Station, more than 10,000 parking spaces and proximity to Al Maktoum International Airport, Jebel Ali Port, JAFZA and Dubai South.

The exhibition comes as the Middle East and Africa automotive aftermarket undergoes rapid transformation. Glasgow Research and Consulting forecasts the market will reach approximately US$87 billion by 2034, with a compound annual growth rate of up to 7 percent.

Growth is being driven by expanding vehicle fleets and increasing demand for repair and maintenance services.

The region is also seeing a more diverse vehicle mix, with conventional vehicles continuing to account for a significant share while hybrid, electric and connected vehicles gain prominence.

This shift is creating new requirements across spare parts, diagnostics, workshop equipment, technical skills and servicing.

Tommy Le, Show Manager of Automechanika Dubai, said changing vehicle technologies are reshaping aftermarket requirements and creating demand for new products, skills and technical knowledge.

He added that the 2026 edition will provide businesses with an opportunity to understand market trends and build new partnerships.

The exhibition will cover 11 product sections across the automotive aftermarket value chain, including parts and components, electrics and electronics, tyres and wheels, batteries and technology, diagnostics and repair, vehicle care and detailing, and digital solutions and services.

Its programme will feature conferences, training sessions, demonstrations, competitions and industry platforms including Aftermarket Central, Innovation4Mobility, Fleet FWD, LABX and Modern Workshop.

Chris Lee, Portfolio Director for Mobility and Logistics at Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said the move to DEC reflects the evolution of Automechanika Dubai and provides greater space and flexibility as the regional market continues to develop.