Yas Clinic, ADSCC treat child with rare immune disorder

ABU DHABI, 24th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Yas Clinic Khalifa City, in partnership with Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (ADSCC), has successfully treated a two-year-old child with Hyper-IgM Syndrome, a rare inherited immune disorder, through an urgent bone marrow transplant.

The procedure was performed under the Abu Dhabi Bone Marrow Transplant Programme (AD-BMT), helping restore the function of the child’s immune system and improve his condition.

Hyper-IgM Syndrome is a rare group of inherited immune deficiencies that affects the immune system’s ability to produce a normal antibody response, leaving affected children vulnerable to recurrent and potentially serious infections.

Maysoon Al Karam, Chief Medical Officer at Yas Clinic Khalifa City, said advanced bone marrow transplantation requires not only the procedure itself but also specialised expertise, appropriate infrastructure and the ability to respond rapidly when a patient’s condition changes unexpectedly.

She said the case demonstrates the strength of the integrated model developed by Yas Clinic in partnership with ADSCC, with medical teams able to assess the child’s condition, identify a suitable donor and proceed rapidly with the transplant at a critical stage of his treatment.

Al Karam added that the Abu Dhabi Bone Marrow Transplant Programme combines specialised clinical expertise with advanced bone marrow and stem-cell transplantation capabilities to manage complex conditions affecting both children and adults.

Mansi Sachdev, Consultant in Paediatric Haematology, Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplantation and the child’s treating physician, said multidisciplinary teams worked to stabilise his condition, manage associated complications and prepare him for transplantation.

She added that the transplant was successful, the donor cells have begun to engraft and function, and the child’s condition has gradually improved, with no signs of active infection.