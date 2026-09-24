Tenth edition of Sustainable Business Leadership Forum to begin 30th September

ABU DHABI, 24th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) today announced the return of the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Forum for its landmark tenth annual edition.

Organised by Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group (ADSG), part of EAD, the Forum will take place on 30th September and 1st October 2026 at Jumeirah Saadiyat Island Hotel in Abu Dhabi, with Dolphin Energy Limited and TAQA as lead sponsors.

This milestone edition brings together leaders from across the region under the theme “Redefining Prosperity: How a Nature Positive Economy and Valuing Natural and Social Capitals Shape Sustainable Development.”

The theme reflects a growing recognition that prosperity cannot be achieved at the expense of the natural and social systems on which economies depend.

It emphasises the integration of nature positive strategies into business operations and decision making, positioning economic, social and environmental outcomes as mutually reinforcing.

The Forum seeks to bridge the gap between global sustainability frameworks, EAD’s policy ecosystem and practical implementation in a local context, supporting the creation of a resilient, inclusive and regenerative economy in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of EAD, said, “For ten years, the Forum has demonstrated that when science, policy and business leadership converge, transformation follows. Embedding natural and social capital into economic decision-making is now both an imperative and an opportunity, one that Abu Dhabi is uniquely positioned to lead. This edition calls on leaders across the region to translate that shared responsibility into a model of prosperity grounded in the health of our ecosystems and the strength of our communities.”

Obaid Abdulla Al Dhaheri, CEO, Dolphin Energy Limited, said, “We have a duty to manage the natural environment and communities around us. Protecting natural and social capital is fundamental to sustaining our operations, earning trust, and delivering value to all our stakeholders. As we mark a decade of sponsorship of the event, I look forward to the discussions and the opportunities that emerge to further develop sustainability locally and regionally.”

Noel Aoun, Chief Strategy Officer at TAQA Group, said, “As an integrated utilities company, TAQA plays a critical role in delivering the power and water infrastructure that underpins economic growth and social progress. With that role comes a responsibility to ensure growth delivers value to the communities we serve, while making responsible use of natural resources. This commitment is reflected in how we invest in and manage our infrastructure, helping to meet today's needs while supporting future generations. We are proud to support the tenth edition of the Sustainable Business Leadership Forum and the important role it plays in bringing government and business leaders together to turn ambition into action and deliver progress.”

Abdulla Mohammed Al Remeithi, Executive Director - Integrated Environment Policy & Planning Sector at Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, emphasised, “Over the past ten years, the Forum has grown into a trusted platform where organisations explore practical tools for embedding sustainability into strategy and governance. The 2026 programme brings together voices from across the GCC and beyond to consider how nature positive approaches can unlock long-term value for businesses, communities and ecosystems alike.”