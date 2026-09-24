Lubna Al Qasimi highlights Emirati women’s role in leadership, impact

SHARJAH, 24th September, 2026 (WAM) -- House of Wisdom in Sharjah hosted Sheikha Lubna bint Khalid Al Qasimi, a prominent Emirati leader and the first woman to hold a ministerial post in the UAE, for a dialogue session exploring the role of Emirati women in leadership and creating meaningful impact.

Held as part of the “HoW Talks” series and in celebration of Emirati Women’s Day, the session was titled “Emirati Women: Leading More, Creating Impact”.

Sheikha Lubna said creating meaningful impact is not based on individual achievement but on building teams capable of taking responsibility, making decisions and continuing their work independently.

Reflecting on her transition into government, she highlighted the importance of forming specialised teams, broadening participation and delegating authority to create a working environment founded on knowledge, trust and shared responsibility.

She stressed that a person’s value is not determined by position or title, but by their ability to contribute to their surroundings and create a positive impact on society.

Sheikha Lubna also highlighted the role of mothers and grandmothers in shaping generations by instilling values including generosity, solidarity, consideration for neighbours, tolerance and respect for others.

She said women who dedicate themselves to raising their children make an important contribution to building future generations, while working women have a responsibility to balance their professional and family roles and devote time to dialogue with their children, strengthening their awareness and identity.

She also stressed the importance of instilling responsibility and a spirit of giving in children from an early age and encouraging them to contribute to their communities.

Reflecting on her education, Sheikha Lubna recalled her early interest in mathematics, physics and reading, as well as her studies in the United Kingdom and later the United States.

She said studying abroad helped her develop self-reliance, responsibility and openness to different cultures and perspectives, supported by encouragement from her family and professors.

Sheikha Lubna noted that opportunities for higher education, particularly for women, were considerably more limited in the past, compared with the wide range of institutions, centres and international universities available in the UAE today.

She stressed that benefiting from these opportunities requires clear goals, sustained effort, discipline and commitment to learning, reflecting the UAE’s emphasis on investing in people and developing their capabilities.

The session forms part of the year-round “HoW Talks” series, through which House of Wisdom brings writers, thinkers and creatives from the UAE and abroad together with audiences to share experiences and discuss issues related to culture, society and creativity.