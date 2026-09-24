Abu Dhabi Customs, Khalifa University Enterprises Company strengthen cooperation in innovation, research, development, AI applications

ABU DHABI, 24th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Customs and Khalifa University Enterprises have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation in innovation, research and development, and artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

The MoU establishes a framework to explore technology-enabled solutions that can support the efficiency of customs operations, leverage data and indicators to identify industrial and investment opportunities, and strengthen the competitiveness of the local economy.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the Al Ain Future Business Forum by Obaid Musallem AlAmeri, Acting Director-General of Abu Dhabi Customs, and Amal Nasser Al Jabri, Chief Executive Officer of Khalifa University Enterprises.

The MoU provides a framework for the two parties to exchange expertise and draw on relevant research and technological capabilities, in support of Abu Dhabi’s priorities for innovation and collaboration across government, academia and industry, and in alignment with the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031.

Areas of cooperation include the exchange of relevant data, subject to applicable policies and requirements, to support advanced analytics and assess potential industrial and economic opportunities.

The parties may also collaborate on joint research and development projects and explore the use of Khalifa University’s laboratory capabilities to develop and evaluate prototypes relevant to identified operational and industrial needs.

The MoU also provides for cooperation in developing AI applications and algorithms to enhance the efficiency of operational and compliance-related processes and strengthen risk management capabilities.

It further includes the organisation of joint innovation initiatives that leverage data to explore technology-enabled solutions aligned with relevant economic and operational priorities.

As part of efforts to support innovation and anticipate the future of customs operations, the two parties will explore the establishment of a Customs Innovation and Foresight Lab and the development of digital twin models for customs ports.

Such initiatives could support performance analysis, scenario testing and the assessment of opportunities to enhance operational processes.

The parties will also explore the establishment of a trade data analytics centre that uses AI technologies to support decision-making and enhance the efficiency of customs risk management.

The areas of cooperation also include providing a testing environment for emerging technologies and supporting applied research programmes for postgraduate students addressing customs-related challenges.

The MoU further seeks to develop and attract national talent through training and practical programmes and research projects based on real-world operational challenges, in addition to exploring appropriate controlled testing environments for new technological solutions and industrial applications, in coordination with the relevant authorities where required.

The MoU also covers the exploration of predictive tools based on advanced analytics to support customs risk management, including the analysis of patterns associated with customs violations and the assessment of opportunities to enhance customs-related analytical and collection processes.

It also provides scope to explore sustainability and circular economy initiatives, including technology-enabled approaches that may support environmental compliance across supply chains, in coordination with the relevant authorities.

Under the MoU, both parties may explore technology transfer and the commercialisation of developed solutions, with any further application subject to technical validation, applicable approvals and agreed frameworks.

They will also explore opportunities to register and protect intellectual property resulting from joint projects in accordance with applicable frameworks.

The MoU reflects Abu Dhabi Customs’ continued focus on exploring the responsible use of advanced technologies, data and artificial intelligence in customs operations, while strengthening collaboration with academic and research institutions.

The cooperation is intended to support ongoing efforts in operational efficiency, risk management and the resilience of trade and supply chains.