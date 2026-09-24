UFC 333 countdown begins in Abu Dhabi ahead of two title fights

ABU DHABI, 24th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The countdown has begun for “UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev”, which will take place on 24th October at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, featuring two world title fights as part of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week.

The official event poster was unveiled as the leading fighters came face-to-face during a pre-fight press conference in Los Angeles.

Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will defend his title against undefeated No. 1 contender Movsar Evloev in the main event.

Volkanovski said Evloev had earned his opportunity to challenge for the title, adding that he expects sustained pressure to prove decisive in the fight.

He also expressed confidence in his ability to finish the bout before the full 25 minutes, while acknowledging Evloev’s unbeaten record and preparation.

Evloev, who enters his first UFC title fight with a 20-0 professional record, described Volkanovski as a legend of the sport and said he had been preparing for such an opportunity throughout his career.

He noted that the pair had previously trained together and said the Abu Dhabi bout would be the most important fight of his career as he seeks to claim the featherweight title.

In the co-main event, bantamweight champion Petr Yan will face No. 1 contender Merab Dvalishvili for a third time.

Dvalishvili won their first meeting by unanimous decision in 2023, before Yan secured a unanimous-decision victory in December 2025 to reclaim the bantamweight title.

Yan said he expects another demanding contest in Abu Dhabi and is prepared to fight through to the final round.

Dvalishvili said he had learned from his defeat in their second meeting and enters the trilogy better prepared and focused on regaining the title.

“UFC 333” will headline Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, further strengthening the capital’s position as a major international destination for combat sports and global sporting events.