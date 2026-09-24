UAE to mark Arab Monetary Fund’s golden jubilee, host Council of Arab Finance Ministers

ABU DHABI, 24th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi is preparing to host the official Golden Jubilee celebration marking 50 years since the establishment of the Arab Monetary Fund (AMF), alongside the 17th Ordinary Session of the Council of Arab Finance Ministers, hosted by the UAE Ministry of Finance.

The two events will take place in Abu Dhabi on Monday, 28th September, under the theme “Fifty Years of Arab Financial Cooperation... Together Towards a More Integrated Arab Financial Future.”

The meetings will bring together Arab finance ministers and representatives of international and regional financial institutions, including the World Bank Group (WBG) and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Dr. Fahad M. Alturki, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of the Arab Monetary Fund, said, “Today, we take great pride in what the Arab Monetary Fund’s Golden Jubilee represents as a historic milestone marking five decades of dedication, achievement and contribution to advancing the economic and financial development of its member states.

“Throughout this longstanding journey of joint Arab financial and economic cooperation, the Fund has consolidated its position as a leading regional Arab financial organisation and a trusted partner to its member states."

Since its establishment, the Fund has provided more than US$11 billion in financing to support economic and financial stability. It has also delivered more than 400 training programmes benefiting over 20,000 participants from across the Arab world, helping expand opportunities for growth and development and advance cooperation and integration among Arab economies.

He added, “As the Fund enters its sixth decade, we look forward to building on five decades of achievement and embarking on a new phase that further strengthens its role and enhances its capacity to address the evolving priorities and needs of member states, while responding effectively to the rapid transformations reshaping the global economy.

“The Fund’s new strategy places sustainability, innovation, digital transformation, financial inclusion and capacity development at the forefront of its next phase of transformation. These priorities will strengthen the resilience and competitiveness of Arab economies, enhance their ability to address challenges and seize opportunities, and support more sustainable and inclusive growth.

“The Arab Monetary Fund’s Golden Jubilee is an opportunity to reflect with pride on five decades of achievement, while looking ahead with renewed ambition to continue serving our member states and strengthening the Fund’s role in advancing stability, prosperity and sustainable development across the Arab region.

“On this occasion, we express our deep appreciation to the United Arab Emirates for hosting the meeting of the Council of Arab Finance Ministers and the Fund’s Golden Jubilee celebration, and for its role in supporting Arab institutions and strengthening the framework for joint Arab action.”

The 17th Ordinary Session of the Council of Arab Finance Ministers will discuss reports submitted by the Council Secretariat, alongside specialised technical presentations by the Arab Monetary Fund on the potential applications of artificial intelligence in fiscal policy and public finance, as well as policy diagnostics across Arab countries.

The agenda will also include a World Bank Group paper on sustainable financing for sustainable infrastructure, together with discussions on the latest developments in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s standards on Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS).

The high-level events will continue on Tuesday, 29th September, with a high-level roundtable entitled “Macroeconomic Resilience amid Geopolitical Disruptions”, where discussions will focus on mechanisms for coordinating fiscal and monetary policies during crises.

Abu Dhabi will also host a high-level official celebration marking the Arab Monetary Fund’s Golden Jubilee.

The programme will feature a documentary tracing the Fund’s key milestones and achievements over the past 50 years in advancing monetary and financial stability across Arab countries, followed by a special recognition ceremony honouring its founders and the individuals who have contributed to its journey.