Sharjah International Narrator Forum explores friendship in Emirati, Arab heritage

SHARJAH, 24th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The first day of the 26th edition of the Sharjah International Narrator Forum (SINF 2026) drew a distinguished audience of heritage and culture enthusiasts.

The forum featured a diverse scholarly and cultural programme, with the participation of elite narrators, researchers, and specialists from the UAE and abroad, that explored the theme of friendship: its impact, legacy, and presence in Emirati and Arab heritage, alongside various issues related to heritage and folk memory.

The scholarly programme offers an intellectual dimension that complements the forum’s activities through discussion sessions. These sessions examined friendship as a deeply rooted human and social value, highlighting its profound presence in oral traditions, tales, proverbs, and folk narratives, as well as the associated values of loyalty, affection, cooperation, and keeping one's word.

The scholarly programme opened with a session titled "Friendship: Value and Values," chaired by Aisha Ghabesh. Participants included Mohammed Yassin, Dr Fahd Hussein, Ibrahim Sanad, and Dr Mohammed Yousef.

They explored the concept of friendship and its significance in individual and societal life, defining it as a relationship built on trust, loyalty, and mutual support.

They also discussed its connection to a set of values that have contributed to building human relationships and fostering communication among community members.

The session addressed the social, psychological, and cultural dimensions of friendship, as well as how societies view this relationship and its legacy. It highlighted friendship as a value that has endured across generations through the stories, tales, and anecdotes passed down by narrators.

In the session titled "Friendship in Arab Heritage (1)," chaired by Mohammed Hamdan, participants—including Dr Ahmed Al-Naqbi, Mohammed Al-Baloushi, Maryam Al-Zarouni, and Dr Issa Al-Hammadi—examined examples from Arab heritage that address friendship through tales, narratives, and proverbs. The discussion highlighted portrayals of loyalty, standing by a friend, and upholding human bonds across various circumstances.

The session also explored the presence of friendship in folktales and oral literature, revealing the value’s significance in the Arab consciousness and its role in shaping social relationships and cementing concepts of cooperation and mutual support.

The scientific programme for the first day concluded with the session "Friendship in Emirati Heritage," chaired by Dr Khalid Al-Shehhi. Featuring Dr Rashid Al-Mazrouei, Dr Salem Al-Tunaiji, Khalid Al-Hindasi, and Mohammed Al-Habsi, the session presented four papers shedding light on depictions of friendship in Emirati heritage. These papers examined friendship’s role in the lives of past generations—both on land and at sea—and the associated customs, traditions, and stories.

The papers highlighted the authentic values underpinning friendship in Emirati society, showcasing the support and solidarity demonstrated by the people of the UAE during times of both joy and sorrow, as well as the practice of standing by a friend in times of hardship—ultimately establishing friendship as a symbol of social cohesion and unity.

The first day also featured training workshops that offered participants diverse experiences combining knowledge with practical application. These sessions highlighted the role of heritage and storytelling within the cultural landscape, providing an opportunity for direct interaction with the presenters and exposure to various methods of interpreting heritage elements and uncovering the stories behind them—all in alignment with the forum’s goals of transmitting heritage knowledge and fostering its presence among new generations.