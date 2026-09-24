Global Council for Tolerance and Peace calls for renewed commitment to culture of peace

ASUNCIÓN, 24th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Ahmed bin Mohamed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, has called on world leaders, parliaments and institutions to renew their international commitment to building a global culture of peace and promoting tolerance and dialogue.

Al Jarwan made the remarks during the regional session of the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace for Latin America and the Caribbean, held in Asunción on 23rd and 24th September and hosted by Paraguay’s Chamber of Deputies with broad international parliamentary participation.

He said the session provided an opportunity to strengthen cooperation between parliaments in Latin America and the Caribbean and other members of the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace, while developing sustainable partnerships that translate the principles of tolerance and peace into practical initiatives.

Al Jarwan stressed that peace must become a genuine global priority rather than merely a slogan, saying it requires building trust, strengthening dialogue, respecting diversity and creating common ground for cooperation.

He highlighted the responsibility of parliaments in promoting tolerance through legislation, dialogue and parliamentary diplomacy, while addressing hate speech and division and supporting initiatives that advance security, stability and peaceful coexistence.

Against the backdrop of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Al Jarwan called on the international community to renew its commitment to the principles of a global culture of peace.

He recalled the UN General Assembly’s adoption on 13th September 1999 of Resolution 53/243, the “Declaration and Programme of Action on a Culture of Peace”, which emphasises understanding, tolerance and solidarity among civilisations, peoples and cultures.

Al Jarwan called for these principles to be translated into practical policies and initiatives and for stronger cooperation with the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace.

He said peace is a shared responsibility requiring coordinated efforts by governments, parliaments, institutions and communities, with a culture of peace embedded in public policy, education, social discourse and relations among nations.

The session followed the International Day of Peace, observed annually on 21st September, which in 2026 was held under the theme “Investing in Peace: For Everyone, Everywhere, Every Day”.

During the visit, Pedro Alliana, Vice President of the Republic of Paraguay, received Al Jarwan and his accompanying delegation. The meeting discussed cooperation and international efforts to promote tolerance, peace and dialogue.

Raúl Latorre, President of Paraguay’s Chamber of Deputies, also received Al Jarwan and the delegation, with discussions focusing on strengthening parliamentary cooperation, expanding partnership with the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace, and supporting joint initiatives promoting dialogue, understanding and peace.