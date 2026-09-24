Los Angeles Police Academy graduates second UAE Ministry of Interior batch

LOS ANGELES, 24th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Los Angeles Police Academy in the United States has celebrated the graduation of the second batch of UAE Ministry of Interior personnel participating in a specialised training programme.

The programme forms part of the Ministry’s efforts to strengthen international cooperation in policing and security and promote the exchange of expertise, experience and best practices.

The second batch comprised four Ministry personnel who completed 904 hours of training over 24 weeks, covering theoretical and practical instruction across a range of policing and security disciplines.

The programme is conducted as part of cooperation between the UAE Ministry of Interior and the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP).

It provides participants with exposure to advanced policing and security practices, helping them further develop their professional skills and operational expertise.