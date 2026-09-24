ASAS Real Estate begins infrastructure development works across 11 land projects in Sharjah

SHARJAH, 24th September, 2026 (WAM) -- ASAS Real Estate, the real estate arm of Sharjah Islamic Bank, has announced the start of infrastructure development works across 11 residential, commercial and industrial land projects in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The comprehensive development plan covers internal roads, electricity, water and telecommunications networks, and street lighting, helping prepare the projects for the next stages of construction and development.

The works aim to provide the infrastructure and essential services needed to prepare the land for construction, in coordination with the relevant Sharjah government entities and in accordance with approved technical requirements and quality standards.

The infrastructure works cover ASAS Real Estate projects across Sharjah, including the residential and commercial developments of Al Dabdabah South, Al Dabdabah North, Hooshi, Al Belaida Phases Two and Three, Al Rowaidat and Al Metraq.

They also cover the industrial and commercial projects of Al Qasimia Phase Four and Al Sajaa, as well as ASAS Real Estate’s two newest projects: Muhadhab, a residential and commercial development, and Logistics City, designated for commercial and industrial uses.

The projects are distinguished by their strategic locations and connections to major routes across Sharjah, providing easy access and linking them to other areas and neighbouring emirates.

Muhadhab is located directly on Emirates Road between Ajman and Umm Al Qaiwain, while Al Dabdabah South is near Al Rahmaniya suburb on Emirates Road. The Hooshi plots are also close to Emirates Road, and the Al Belaida plots are near Dubai.

Al Rowaidat is located on Khorfakkan Road, one of the emirate’s main routes. Alongside ASAS Real Estate’s other projects across Sharjah, these developments support the emirate’s urban and economic growth.

Aamir Al Zarooni, General Manager of ASAS Real Estate, said, “The start of infrastructure development works marks an important stage in preparing our projects for the next phase of development. By providing the essential services and networks, we are laying the foundation for construction and investment. We are working in coordination with the relevant Sharjah government entities to carry out these works in accordance with the highest technical standards and approved timelines, supporting the development of integrated projects that meet the needs of residential, commercial and industrial activities across Sharjah.”