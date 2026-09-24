Madar Studios expands creative production opportunities

SHARJAH, 24th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Madar Studios, part of Madar Media, the commercial and creative arm of Sharjah Media City (Shams), is witnessing sustained interest from content creators, creative professionals, and companies.

Creators leverage the available spaces and equipment to execute a wide range of projects, including digital content production, filming programmes and interviews, podcasting, and shooting commercials, campaigns, and other creative works.

The strong demand reflects the growing role Madar Studios plays in providing a practical and flexible production environment for creatives, enabling them to bring their ideas and projects to life in well-equipped spaces tailored to various content types and production requirements.

Diverse filming spaces for creative projects

Madar Studios features four diverse filming spaces used for a wide array of projects, ranging from content for digital platforms and social media, interviews, and programmes, to commercials, marketing shoots, and promotional material, offering companies, brands, and content creators multiple options for their productions.

Shams Studios also includes a space equipped with "Blue Screen" technology, enabling the creation of scenes and visual content that rely on digital effects and backgrounds, thereby offering creators greater flexibility in developing ideas and executing diverse, creatively rich productions.

The podcast studio, too, sees constant use by content creators and entities looking to produce interviews as well as audio and video programmes, reflecting the growing prominence of podcasts as a key tool for content creation and audience engagement.

The benefits of Madar Studios extend beyond merely providing equipped spaces; Madar Media offers a suite of production services tailored to the specific needs of each project—whether digital content, a programme, a podcast, a commercial, or a marketing campaign.

The rising demand for these studios aligns with Madar Media’s efforts to bolster Sharjah’s creative economy ecosystem. By providing the necessary infrastructure, the company empowers talent, content creators, and businesses to develop their work and produce content that effectively reaches audiences across various platforms.

These initiatives reflect Sharjah’s vision of fostering creativity, knowledge, and the cultural and media industries. By creating an environment where talent can transform ideas into projects, content, and creative products, the emirate reinforces its status as a hub that nurtures talent and creative industries.

As content creators and diverse organisations continue to utilise the studios, Madar Media remains committed to enhancing its services and facilities. This ongoing development meets the evolving needs of the production and content sectors while fostering collaboration among creatives, companies, and brands within Sharjah’s integrated production environment.