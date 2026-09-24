Khalid bin Saud honours Emirati talent for achievements under Ras Al Khaimah’s ‘Etimad’ programme

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 24th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Khalid bin Saud Al Qasimi, Vice Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah’s Investment and Development Office (IDO), honoured a number of Emirati participants in the ‘Etimad’ programme, delivered by PwC in collaboration with the IDO and Human Resources Department of Ras Al Khaimah, in recognition of their achievements in professional training in accounting and business.

Sheikh Khalid welcomed the honourees and members of the team behind the successful delivery of the ‘Etimad’ programme today at Nad Al Habbi Majlis in Ras Al Khaimah, in the presence of senior officials and representatives in Ras Al Khaimah.

Commenting on the participants’ achievement, Sheikh Khalid affirmed that empowering Emirati talent and equipping them with the skills needed to meet international professional standards reflects the vision and directives of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, to invest in people and strengthen their role in the Emirate’s continued development.

Sheikh Khalid congratulated the participants on their achievements, wishing them continued success in their professional careers and encouraging them to pursue their ambitions with determination.

“We are proud of the success these Emirati professionals have achieved and remain committed to providing opportunities to develop their knowledge and skills, enabling them to contribute effectively to Ras Al Khaimah’s continued development,” Sheikh Khalid said.

The ‘Etimad’ programme aims to develop Emirati talent, strengthen professional capabilities and enable participants to earn specialised, internationally recognised professional qualifications.

Honourees successfully completed all three stages of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) professional qualification, becoming the first graduates to earn this certification under the ‘Etimad’ programme in Ras Al Khaimah.