Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates new HQ of Erth Zayed Philanthropies in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 24th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, has inaugurated the new headquarters of Erth Zayed Philanthropies in Abu Dhabi.

During the inauguration, H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and members of the Board of Trustees toured the headquarters and were briefed on its facilities and workspaces, as well as the systems and tools supporting the foundation’s work.

Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Secretary-General of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, said: “This inauguration marks an important milestone in the journey of Erth Zayed Philanthropies and in building the institutional foundations for our next chapter. From here, we will continue to work with our affiliates and partners to strengthen collaboration, bring together expertise and resources, and advance philanthropic efforts that respond to the needs of communities around the world.”

Erth Zayed Philanthropies brings together a network of 14 affiliated philanthropic organisations under a shared ambition, carrying forward the philanthropic legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Father of the UAE and the enduring spirit of Al Khair. Working across health, education, agriculture and food, economic empowerment, nature, and culture and community engagement, Erth Zayed Philanthropies works with its affiliates and partners to strengthen systems, build local capacity, catalyse partnerships, and advance sustainable solutions that create lasting impact.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Erth Zayed Philanthropies and its affiliates work across more than 100 countries, drawing on decades of experience and expertise across philanthropic, humanitarian, and development fields. Across the network, 269 programs and initiatives bring together the distinct strengths, knowledge, partnerships, and capabilities of its affiliates and partners to create lasting impact worldwide. To date, the network has collectively reached more than 130 million people, protected 1,789 species, and manages AED6.4 billion in endowments.

The Erth Zayed Philanthropies network includes Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity; Global Institute for Disease Elimination (GLIDE); Zayed for Good Foundation; Khalifa Foundation; Emirates Foundation; Zayed Sustainability Prize; Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation; Khalifa Award for Education; Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher; Sandooq Al Watan; Mohamed bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund; International Fund for Houbara Conservation; Clean Rivers; and Ekthar.