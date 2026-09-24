Ektifa launches farm waste-to-compost technology with 24-tonne daily processing capacity

SHARJAH, 24th September, 2026 (WAM) --Dr. Khalifa Musabah Al Tunaiji, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Agriculture and Livestock and CEO of Ektifa, accompanied by Dr. Richard Kay, New Zealand Ambassador to the UAE, and his delegation, inaugurated a technology for converting waste from Ektifa farms into organic compost, with a processing capacity of 24 tonnes per day.

The inauguration took place during a visit by the Ambassador and his accompanying delegation to Mleiha Dairy Farm today, where they toured the farm's facilities and learned about its dairy production operations. They were also briefed on cattle-rearing methods and the various stages of organic milk production.

The visit aimed to explore the emirate's leading food production projects and experiences and discuss opportunities for exchanging expertise in the dairy industry and sustainable agriculture.

The ambassador was briefed on the farm's daily operations and efforts to apply modern practices in organic dairy production, as well as its sustainability initiatives and the conversion of organic waste, a step that promotes the circular economy and supports the sustainable use of resources.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Dr. Al Tunaiji said, "We are pleased to welcome the New Zealand Ambassador and the New Zealand Consul to Mleiha Dairy Farm, where they were briefed on the farm, the technologies used at the plant and farm, and the other facilities, where we adopt the latest technological innovations in the dairy industry."

He highlighted the inauguration of the farm's compost processing facility, saying that what distinguishes it is its use of patented New Zealand technology to process waste from dairy, poultry and sheep farms. The waste is then mixed with tree waste and other materials, such as sawdust, before undergoing fermentation without the use of any additives or chemical solutions.

He added that the resulting fertiliser is odour-free and will be used on wheat, vegetable and fruit farms operated by Ektifa, contributing to the goal of achieving zero waste across Ektifa's farms and production units.

Mleiha Dairy Farm is the first fully enclosed facility to process and convert organic waste into compost using an in-vessel processing system. The facility puts the circular economy into practice by processing waste and converting it into nutrient-rich compost and fertile agricultural soil for use in the farm's fields.

The process represents a more sustainable and resource-efficient model for dairy production, in line with Sharjah's objectives for resource sustainability. By turning waste into a useful resource, it helps improve soil quality and health while encouraging the adoption of more sustainable and responsible practices.

Mleiha Dairy Farm uses HotRot, a specialised in-vessel organic waste composting technology, in cooperation with CHS. Developed in New Zealand, the technology converts waste into compost for agricultural soil within 14 days through a process designed to minimise odours, pests and liquid leachate from waste.